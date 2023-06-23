Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for KLA Corporation (KLAC)

In the latest session, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) closed at $467.38 up 2.40% from its previous closing price of $456.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749722 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $467.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $452.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KLA Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Lorig Brian sold 1,727 shares for $425.00 per share. The transaction valued at 733,975 led to the insider holds 23,231 shares of the business.

Khan Ahmad A. sold 1,915 shares of KLAC for $775,575 on May 16. The President, Semi Proc. Control now owns 55,172 shares after completing the transaction at $405.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, WALLACE RICHARD P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,582 shares for $384.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,759,571 and left with 136,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLAC now has a Market Capitalization of 62.62B and an Enterprise Value of 65.79B. As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $482.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 415.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 378.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KLAC has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 137.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of May 30, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 1.91M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KLAC is 5.20, from 4.95 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $4.72, while EPS last year was $5.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.74, with high estimates of $5.01 and low estimates of $4.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.44 and $20 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.48. EPS for the following year is $20.68, with 19 analysts recommending between $26.52 and $16.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.28B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, KLA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -14.10% less than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.45B and the low estimate is $8.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.