VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, VICI Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.12, down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $31.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4540954 shares were traded. VICI stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VICI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 126.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VICI now has a Market Capitalization of 31.27B and an Enterprise Value of 48.46B. As of this moment, VICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has reached a high of $35.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VICI traded 4.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 993.63M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VICI as of May 30, 2023 were 22.13M with a Short Ratio of 22.13M, compared to 23.67M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.53, VICI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.66.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $886.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $907M to a low estimate of $852M. As of the current estimate, VICI Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $662.62M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $889.16M, an increase of 18.30% less than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $909.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $852M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.6B, up 36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.