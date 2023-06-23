VIRT (Virtu Financial Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) closed the day trading at $18.03 down -2.22% from the previous closing price of $18.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775537 shares were traded. VIRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIRT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $21 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Cifu Douglas A bought 50,000 shares for $16.85 per share. The transaction valued at 842,425 led to the insider holds 452,907 shares of the business.

Fairclough Brett sold 50,000 shares of VIRT for $969,625 on May 01. The Co-President & Co-COO now owns 37,005 shares after completing the transaction at $19.39 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Minieri Joanne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $22.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,512 and bolstered with 16,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 6.25B. As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $25.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIRT traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIRT traded about 933.52k shares per day. A total of 97.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

VIRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19.

Earnings Estimates

