Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) closed at $41.06 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $41.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11501649 shares were traded. WFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Norwood Felicia F bought 77 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,451 led to the insider holds 228 shares of the business.

Santos Kleber sold 34,698 shares of WFC for $1,605,476 on Feb 23. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 19,590 shares after completing the transaction at $46.27 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Patterson Ellen R, who serves as the Sr. EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 2 shares for $40.64 each. As a result, the insider received 81 and left with 66,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFC now has a Market Capitalization of 156.28B. As of this moment, Wells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFC has reached a high of $48.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WFC traded on average about 22.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFC as of May 30, 2023 were 36.01M with a Short Ratio of 36.01M, compared to 35.16M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WFC is 1.20, which was 1.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for WFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.74. EPS for the following year is $4.84, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.46B to a low estimate of $19.42B. As of the current estimate, Wells Fargo & Company’s year-ago sales were $17.03B, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.68B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.19B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.78B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.02B and the low estimate is $73.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.