3 analysts offer recommendations for Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) stock

The price of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) closed at $4.11 in the last session, up 2.49% from day before closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1503681 shares were traded. EVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when YOUNG CHRISTOPHER T bought 10,510 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 43,085 led to the insider holds 465,510 shares of the business.

Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan sold 215,990 shares of EVC for $1,002,215 on May 17. The Chief Dig Strat & Acctblty Off now owns 654,495 shares after completing the transaction at $4.64 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan, who serves as the Chief Dig Strat & Acctblty Off of the company, sold 26,600 shares for $5.21 each. As a result, the insider received 138,708 and left with 526,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVC now has a Market Capitalization of 418.55M and an Enterprise Value of 502.13M. As of this moment, Entravision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVC has reached a high of $7.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3411.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVC traded on average about 376.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 565.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.88M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EVC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EVC is 0.20, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.82.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $259.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $262.9M to a low estimate of $254.09M. As of the current estimate, Entravision Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $221.69M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $267M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $956.21M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.