7 analysts offer recommendations for Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) stock

The price of Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) closed at $2.66 in the last session, down -3.62% from day before closing price of $2.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3287131 shares were traded. GRPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.80 and its Current Ratio is at 18.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPH now has a Market Capitalization of 152.23M and an Enterprise Value of -107.33M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPH has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8747.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRPH traded on average about 117.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 413.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.62M. Insiders hold about 9.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPH as of May 30, 2023 were 672.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 732.3k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$1.08.