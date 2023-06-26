A glimpse at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) was $33.25 for the day, down -5.67% from the previous closing price of $35.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1749455 shares were traded. PRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Waters Kevin sold 22,631 shares for $35.12 per share. The transaction valued at 794,912 led to the insider holds 33,523 shares of the business.

Shiblaq Hisham sold 21,930 shares of PRCT for $772,515 on Apr 11. The EVP, Chief Comm. Officer now owns 31,414 shares after completing the transaction at $35.23 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Zadno Reza, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 5,335 shares for $31.84 each. As a result, the insider received 169,866 and left with 155,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCT has reached a high of $52.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.73.

Shares Statistics:

PRCT traded an average of 440.90K shares per day over the past three months and 501.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.03 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.47 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.37M to a low estimate of $29.3M. As of the current estimate, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.69M, an estimated increase of 82.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.17M, an increase of 67.90% less than the figure of $82.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.01M, up 71.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $190.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.