Accolade Inc. (ACCD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $12.81 in the prior trading day, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $12.66, down -1.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3139653 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACCD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 373 shares for $13.42 per share. The transaction valued at 5,007 led to the insider holds 581,975 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 157 shares of ACCD for $2,107 on Jun 20. The President now owns 163,831 shares after completing the transaction at $13.42 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 121 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider received 1,624 and left with 141,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 932.21M and an Enterprise Value of 928.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 612.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 737.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of May 30, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$4.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $90.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91M to a low estimate of $89.97M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.53M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.41M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.73M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.14M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.3M and the low estimate is $472.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.