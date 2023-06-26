Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $7.22 in the prior trading day, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) closed at $6.94, down -3.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4195573 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when PETERSON TYCHO sold 134,961 shares for $8.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,098,583 led to the insider holds 399,219 shares of the business.

PETERSON TYCHO sold 70,000 shares of ADPT for $597,100 on Jun 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 399,219 shares after completing the transaction at $8.53 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, PETERSON TYCHO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 272,080 and left with 454,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADPT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 667.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $13.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 944.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of May 30, 2023 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 6.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $45.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.5M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $43.66M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.21M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.12M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.31M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.9M and the low estimate is $237.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.