Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454623 shares were traded. ASTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASTL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTL now has a Market Capitalization of 724.73M and an Enterprise Value of 629.88M. As of this moment, Algoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $9.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 649.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.19M. Insiders hold about 10.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of May 30, 2023 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 5.43M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASTL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.27, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 3 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $780.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $827M to a low estimate of $748.2M. As of the current estimate, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $931.4M, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $706.5M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $706.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $706.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.