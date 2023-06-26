Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.10, down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $6.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2585668 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Freeman Robert Thomas sold 3,290 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 20,608 led to the insider holds 709,376 shares of the business.

KAO JOHN E sold 34,506 shares of ALHC for $210,946 on Mar 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,346,773 shares after completing the transaction at $6.11 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Maroney Dawn Christine, who serves as the President, Markets of the company, sold 7,178 shares for $6.11 each. As a result, the insider received 43,881 and left with 1,929,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALHC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 825.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALHC traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of May 30, 2023 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 4.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $437.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $442.3M to a low estimate of $434.8M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $366.47M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.82M, an increase of 18.70% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $441.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418.78M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.