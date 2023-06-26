AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.08

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed the day trading at $4.01 down -3.84% from the previous closing price of $4.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14308179 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0100.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Antara Capital LP sold 2,259,135 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 3,874,758 led to the insider holds 118,066,553 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC for $3,658,999 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 120,325,688 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,805,000 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 4,498,000 and left with 129,332,284 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 13.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -146.43.

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8218.

Over the past 3-months, AMC traded about 22.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMC traded about 18.31M shares per day. A total of 519.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.58M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of May 30, 2023 were 116.8M with a Short Ratio of 116.80M, compared to 134.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.16%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.3.

6 analysts predict $1.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.