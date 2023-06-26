Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY): Selected Notes

After finishing at $7.64 in the prior trading day, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at $7.51, down -1.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5293562 shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when SANI SURESH L bought 4,416 shares for $15.70 per share. The transaction valued at 69,331 led to the insider holds 4,416 shares of the business.

MENDELSON AVNER bought 2,611 shares of VLY for $40,529 on May 12. The Director now owns 134,126 shares after completing the transaction at $15.52 per share. On May 08, another insider, Baum Peter J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $17.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,625 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.81B. As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 507.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.30M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of May 30, 2023 were 31.6M with a Short Ratio of 31.60M, compared to 25.42M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16. The current Payout Ratio is 38.10% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $511.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $535M to a low estimate of $495M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $476.69M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.14M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $526.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.