Analyst EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock

After finishing at $110.70 in the prior trading day, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $110.01, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73503684 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $138 from $97 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when PENG VICTOR sold 105,000 shares for $124.57 per share. The transaction valued at 13,080,128 led to the insider holds 321,090 shares of the business.

WOLIN HARRY A sold 74,473 shares of AMD for $9,382,109 on Jun 09. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 1,424,864 shares after completing the transaction at $125.98 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Su Lisa T, who serves as the Chair, President & CEO of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $122.63 each. As a result, the insider received 36,790,156 and left with 3,366,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMD now has a Market Capitalization of 177.16B and an Enterprise Value of 174.06B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 456.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 46.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $132.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 67.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 84.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of May 30, 2023 were 36.5M with a Short Ratio of 36.50M, compared to 27.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 33 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.51.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $5.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4B to a low estimate of $5.17B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.55B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.84B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.96B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.03B and the low estimate is $24.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.