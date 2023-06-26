Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Allakos Inc. (ALLK)

In the latest session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed at $4.24 down -3.64% from its previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9354189 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allakos Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLK now has a Market Capitalization of 367.02M and an Enterprise Value of 157.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9343.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLK has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 85.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.53M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of May 30, 2023 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 4.93M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.88, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.51.