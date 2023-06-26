Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

In the latest session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) closed at $16.87 down -3.71% from its previous closing price of $17.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2199837 shares were traded. LMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lemonade Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when BIXBY TIMOTHY E sold 1,474 shares for $18.26 per share. The transaction valued at 26,915 led to the insider holds 268,581 shares of the business.

Peters John Sheldon sold 538 shares of LMND for $9,824 on Jun 05. The Chief Insurance Officer now owns 47,784 shares after completing the transaction at $18.26 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, BIXBY TIMOTHY E, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,945 shares for $14.94 each. As a result, the insider received 29,058 and left with 270,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 955.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $32.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LMND has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 69.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 28.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of May 30, 2023 were 13.75M with a Short Ratio of 13.75M, compared to 12.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.78% and a Short% of Float of 27.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.04, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.89 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.55 and -$3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.81. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.64 and -$3.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $97.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $101M to a low estimate of $96M. As of the current estimate, Lemonade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50M, an estimated increase of 94.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.39M, an increase of 38.40% less than the figure of $94.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $256.7M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $465.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502.4M and the low estimate is $415.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.