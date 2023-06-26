Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

In the latest session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) closed at $10.09 down -3.17% from its previous closing price of $10.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4191310 shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SunPower Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Faricy Peter bought 7,500 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,686 led to the insider holds 177,458 shares of the business.

Heang Vichheka sold 3,500 shares of SPWR for $77,042 on Nov 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 3,181 shares after completing the transaction at $22.01 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Sial Manavendra, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $26.63 each. As a result, the insider received 665,668 and left with 50,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 1.98B. As of this moment, SunPower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPWR has traded an average of 4.83M shares per day and 6.1M over the past ten days. A total of 174.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of May 30, 2023 were 11.95M with a Short Ratio of 11.95M, compared to 11.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.83% and a Short% of Float of 13.82%.

Earnings Estimates

