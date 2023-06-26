Analysts provide stock recommendations for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) closed the day trading at $2.95 down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $3.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12511126 shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 356.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.27B. As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $6.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2410.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTE traded about 3.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTE traded about 12.53M shares per day. A total of 545.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 372.83M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.27% stake in the company. Shares short for BTE as of May 30, 2023 were 35.99M with a Short Ratio of 35.99M, compared to 34.44M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $426.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.54M to a low estimate of $426.54M. As of the current estimate, Baytex Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $640.64M, an estimated decrease of -33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $843.17M, an increase of 102.00% over than the figure of -$33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $843.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $843.17M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.