Analysts provide stock recommendations for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) closed the day trading at $10.51 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $10.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2438336 shares were traded. NWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NWBI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Fannin Timothy B bought 1,675 shares for $11.52 per share. The transaction valued at 19,295 led to the insider holds 4,662 shares of the business.

Colestro James M sold 227 shares of NWBI for $2,508 on Jun 07. The EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking now owns 18,380 shares after completing the transaction at $11.05 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Colestro James M, who serves as the EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking of the company, sold 75 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 817 and left with 18,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B. As of this moment, Northwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWBI has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NWBI traded about 791.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NWBI traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 126.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWBI as of May 30, 2023 were 10.12M with a Short Ratio of 10.12M, compared to 10.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.90%.

Dividends & Splits

NWBI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45. The current Payout Ratio is 76.25% for NWBI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2009 when the company split stock in a 225:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $112M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.15M to a low estimate of $110.5M. As of the current estimate, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.27M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.81M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $436.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.68M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $449.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458.6M and the low estimate is $443.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.