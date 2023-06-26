Analysts provide stock recommendations for Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) closed the day trading at $7.96 down -3.98% from the previous closing price of $8.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962607 shares were traded. PVBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PVBC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on November 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $12 from $18 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PVBC now has a Market Capitalization of 140.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVBC has reached a high of $16.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PVBC traded about 121.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PVBC traded about 309.94k shares per day. A total of 16.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PVBC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 906.27k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $18.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.3M to a low estimate of $18.3M. As of the current estimate, Provident Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.61M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.5M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.03M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77.2M and the low estimate is $77.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.