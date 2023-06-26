Analysts provide stock recommendations for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) closed the day trading at $16.96 down -4.93% from the previous closing price of $17.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3434661 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares for $46.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,027,499 led to the insider holds 7,763,409 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 116,750 shares of VSCO for $5,381,358 on Feb 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 8,002,054 shares after completing the transaction at $46.09 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 each. As a result, the insider received 5,067,325 and left with 8,118,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 3.97B. As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $48.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSCO traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSCO traded about 4.46M shares per day. A total of 78.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of May 30, 2023 were 8.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.09M, compared to 5.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.49% and a Short% of Float of 12.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.57B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.