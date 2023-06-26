Analyzing Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)’s quick and current ratios

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed the day trading at $0.52 down -13.95% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0839 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26499334 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5630 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CGC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 303.41M and an Enterprise Value of 785.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $4.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0327, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3057.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CGC traded about 8.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CGC traded about 14.3M shares per day. A total of 521.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.40M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of May 30, 2023 were 35.88M with a Short Ratio of 35.88M, compared to 39.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$3.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $75.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.39M to a low estimate of $67.19M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $82.59M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.18M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.11M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $427.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $304.81M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $368.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $414.89M and the low estimate is $323.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.