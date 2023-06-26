Analyzing Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)’s quick and current ratios

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed the day trading at $178.25 down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $178.60. On the day, 6243415 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Slootman Frank sold 1,761 shares for $177.47 per share. The transaction valued at 312,527 led to the insider holds 185,683 shares of the business.

Slootman Frank sold 19,073 shares of SNOW for $3,371,796 on Jun 21. The CEO and Chairman now owns 185,683 shares after completing the transaction at $176.78 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Dageville Benoit, who serves as the President of Products of the company, sold 6,591 shares for $180.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,186,380 and left with 41,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 58.09B and an Enterprise Value of 54.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -64.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $205.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNOW traded about 6.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNOW traded about 5.98M shares per day. A total of 324.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of May 30, 2023 were 14.4M with a Short Ratio of 14.40M, compared to 13.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 33 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $662.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $689.3M to a low estimate of $654.45M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.25M, an estimated increase of 33.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.