Analyzing SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.10, up 1.79% from its previous closing price of $25.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4099455 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Hambleton Julie sold 2,400 shares for $26.92 per share. The transaction valued at 64,603 led to the insider holds 7,066 shares of the business.

Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence sold 1,750,000 shares of SWTX for $49,875,000 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 3,081,307 shares after completing the transaction at $28.50 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Hambleton Julie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,106 shares for $31.50 each. As a result, the insider received 34,841 and left with 4,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWTX traded 639.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SWTX as of May 30, 2023 were 12.36M with a Short Ratio of 12.36M, compared to 11.56M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.77% and a Short% of Float of 24.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $60.92, with high estimates of $26.10 and low estimates of $73.86.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Mutual Fund.