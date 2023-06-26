Analyzing Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Wix.com Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $77.59, down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $78.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4589719 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 176.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.40B and an Enterprise Value of 4.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $101.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WIX traded 928.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of May 30, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 3.66M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $383.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $387.7M to a low estimate of $380M. As of the current estimate, Wix.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $345.22M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $385.21M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.