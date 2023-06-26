Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Stock Price Peaks at $24.72 During Trading

The closing price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) was $23.94 for the day, down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $24.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205803 shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on May 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $51 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Chivukula Pad sold 5,000 shares for $27.16 per share. The transaction valued at 135,800 led to the insider holds 549,448 shares of the business.

Chivukula Pad sold 7,925 shares of ARCT for $239,652 on May 11. The Chief Scientific Officer & COO now owns 554,448 shares after completing the transaction at $30.24 per share. On May 10, another insider, Chivukula Pad, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of the company, sold 17,075 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 512,250 and left with 562,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCT now has a Market Capitalization of 635.92M and an Enterprise Value of 341.16M. As of this moment, Arcturus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $33.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.18.

Shares Statistics:

ARCT traded an average of 522.23K shares per day over the past three months and 432.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of May 30, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 18.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of -$2.08, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.43, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$2.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$3.49, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.36 and -$5.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206M, down -26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.26M and the low estimate is $2.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.