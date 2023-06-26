Are Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shares too expensive at this price?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed the day trading at $15.44 down -4.87% from the previous closing price of $16.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6263284 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $20 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Brooks Guillermo sold 13,181 shares for $17.11 per share. The transaction valued at 225,527 led to the insider holds 130,533 shares of the business.

Sridhar KR sold 11,087 shares of BE for $189,477 on Jun 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 689,546 shares after completing the transaction at $17.09 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who serves as the EVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 3,233 shares for $17.09 each. As a result, the insider received 55,252 and left with 467,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BE traded about 4.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BE traded about 6.39M shares per day. A total of 206.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of May 30, 2023 were 28.82M with a Short Ratio of 28.82M, compared to 18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.82% and a Short% of Float of 20.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $315.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340M to a low estimate of $295.74M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $243.24M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.77M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.5M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.