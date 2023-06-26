As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) offers stability

After finishing at $12.01 in the prior trading day, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) closed at $11.58, down -3.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1974634 shares were traded. EBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $19.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Jackson Deborah C sold 1,320 shares for $11.21 per share. The transaction valued at 14,797 led to the insider holds 76,214 shares of the business.

Harlam Bari A sold 1,150 shares of EBC for $12,892 on May 15. The Director now owns 76,097 shares after completing the transaction at $11.21 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Borgen Luis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,419 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 238,569 and left with 77,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 978.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 876.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EBC as of May 30, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EBC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $141.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $146M to a low estimate of $135.34M. As of the current estimate, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.76M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.31M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $578M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $569.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $572.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $568.05M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $612.8M and the low estimate is $559M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.