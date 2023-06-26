Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $7.03 During Trading Session

After finishing at $7.40 in the prior trading day, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) closed at $7.03, down -5.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2970281 shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASPN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when SWEETNAM JAMES E bought 2,700 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,510 led to the insider holds 6,195 shares of the business.

Wood River Capital, LLC bought 10,526,316 shares of ASPN for $100,000,002 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 15,780,426 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPN now has a Market Capitalization of 492.88M and an Enterprise Value of 406.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $15.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 944.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of May 30, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 4.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $48.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $45.9M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.64M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.48M, an increase of 53.90% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.75M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $225.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.36M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.5M and the low estimate is $364M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.