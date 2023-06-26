Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $162.41

As of close of business last night, Atlassian Corporation’s stock clocked out at $162.41, down -4.41% from its previous closing price of $169.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2036195 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $165 from $240 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,241 shares for $169.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,392,876 led to the insider holds 49,446 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,241 shares of TEAM for $1,392,875 on Jun 22. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 49,446 shares after completing the transaction at $169.02 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,241 shares for $169.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,400,215 and left with 57,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 41.74B and an Enterprise Value of 41.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 71.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -139.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $300.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEAM traded 2.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.44M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of May 30, 2023 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 4.8M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.