Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Stocks Hit Low of $13.08 Before Closing at $13.34

In the latest session, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at $13.34 down -2.91% from its previous closing price of $13.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764368 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares for $16.37 per share. The transaction valued at 81,838 led to the insider holds 39,134 shares of the business.

Ziebell Mark R sold 25,000 shares of CDMO for $447,853 on May 01. The V. P., General Counsel now owns 40,119 shares after completing the transaction at $17.91 per share. On May 01, another insider, Hancock Richard B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.92 each. As a result, the insider received 89,601 and left with 39,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDMO now has a Market Capitalization of 836.81M and an Enterprise Value of 987.50M. As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $21.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDMO has traded an average of 524.13K shares per day and 976.43k over the past ten days. A total of 62.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.13% stake in the company. Shares short for CDMO as of May 30, 2023 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.07M, compared to 5.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $39.29M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.69M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.27M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $184.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.