Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs BILI

After finishing at $15.37 in the prior trading day, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed at $14.94, down -2.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4696408 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BILI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.30B and an Enterprise Value of 5.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $29.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 410.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.61M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of May 30, 2023 were 20.46M with a Short Ratio of 20.46M, compared to 20.58M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $734.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $821.1M to a low estimate of $723.7M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $682.08M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $927.18M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $962.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $884.9M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.17B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $3.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.