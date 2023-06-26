BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $7.01

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed the day trading at $7.01 up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $7.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4270640 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when SANDERS MACHELLE sold 4,000 shares for $7.98 per share. The transaction valued at 31,920 led to the insider holds 25,611 shares of the business.

Hutson Nancy J sold 12,866 shares of BCRX for $103,443 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 81,818 shares after completing the transaction at $8.04 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Thackray Helen M., who serves as the Chief R&D Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider received 58,030 and left with 207,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCRX is 1.93, which has changed by -35.57% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 11.49% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCRX traded about 2.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCRX traded about 3.36M shares per day. A total of 188.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of May 30, 2023 were 35.58M with a Short Ratio of 35.58M, compared to 31.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.83% and a Short% of Float of 21.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $81.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.13M to a low estimate of $79.65M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.53M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.84M, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.53M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.83M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.4M and the low estimate is $330M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.