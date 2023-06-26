Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) Records 1.03 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.5700 High

After finishing at $3.56 in the prior trading day, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) closed at $3.54, down -0.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026430 shares were traded. BLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3850.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when WIESENTHAL ROBERT S sold 49,336 shares for $2.83 per share. The transaction valued at 139,794 led to the insider holds 7,669,496 shares of the business.

Heyburn William A. sold 19,159 shares of BLDE for $54,287 on Apr 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,457,210 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Tomkiel Melissa M., who serves as the President and General Counsel of the company, sold 18,439 shares for $2.83 each. As a result, the insider received 52,247 and left with 1,399,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDE now has a Market Capitalization of 259.02M and an Enterprise Value of 106.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDE has reached a high of $6.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9029.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 458.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 823.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $54.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.48M to a low estimate of $50.05M. As of the current estimate, Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.63M, an estimated increase of 52.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.31M, an increase of 52.30% less than the figure of $52.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $198.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.12M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.3M and the low estimate is $253.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.