Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) was $3.90 for the day, down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3634488 shares were traded. BKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8550.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Asher Jordan R sold 17,200 shares for $3.33 per share. The transaction valued at 57,286 led to the insider holds 102,965 shares of the business.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares of BKD for $154,415 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 401,291 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKD now has a Market Capitalization of 734.04M and an Enterprise Value of 5.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6014.

Shares Statistics:

BKD traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.61% stake in the company. Shares short for BKD as of May 30, 2023 were 14.66M with a Short Ratio of 14.66M, compared to 12.8M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $751.27M to a low estimate of $745.53M. As of the current estimate, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s year-ago sales were $689.52M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $755.25M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $749.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.