Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Records 4.63 million Shares Traded, Reaches $45.60 High

After finishing at $46.40 in the prior trading day, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) closed at $45.21, down -2.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4625614 shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on May 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Reeg Thomas bought 7,500 shares for $49.43 per share. The transaction valued at 370,725 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares of CZR for $1,125,432 on May 05. The Director now owns 121,697 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Pegram Michael E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $44.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,118,572 and bolstered with 96,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.73B and an Enterprise Value of 21.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $56.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of May 30, 2023 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 6.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.37 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.82B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.34B and the low estimate is $11.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.