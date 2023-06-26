Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Records 61.59 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.5419 High

After finishing at $0.52 in the prior trading day, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) closed at $0.50, down -3.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61585353 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5419 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4940.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when MURTHY RAMESH sold 173 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 123 led to the insider holds 287,289 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 496 shares of GOEV for $312 on May 16. The SVP and CAO now owns 287,462 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, MURTHY RAMESH, who serves as the SVP and CAO of the company, sold 945 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 640 and left with 288,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOEV now has a Market Capitalization of 251.83M and an Enterprise Value of 283.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6435, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1012.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 17.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 35.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 503.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.68M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of May 30, 2023 were 50.15M with a Short Ratio of 50.15M, compared to 67.36M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.96% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $803.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 520.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.