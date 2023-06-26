Cerus Corporation (CERS) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $2.53 in the prior trading day, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed at $2.40, down -5.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2765033 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CERS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Swisher Daniel N JR bought 5,000 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 9,535 led to the insider holds 118,808 shares of the business.

SCHULZE GAIL bought 9,850 shares of CERS for $19,981 on May 24. The Director now owns 83,420 shares after completing the transaction at $2.03 per share. On May 23, another insider, BJERKHOLT ERIC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 82,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERS now has a Market Capitalization of 433.33M and an Enterprise Value of 428.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3078, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1392.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of May 30, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 7.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $41.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.84M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $41M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.73M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.05M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215.87M and the low estimate is $187M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.