City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Decline -0.96% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.18

The price of City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) closed at $5.18 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $5.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086458 shares were traded. CIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIO now has a Market Capitalization of 206.88M and an Enterprise Value of 991.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIO has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIO traded on average about 559.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 483.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIO as of May 30, 2023 were 975.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 669.8k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CIO is 0.40, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.88M to a low estimate of $42.13M. As of the current estimate, City Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.98M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.36M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $183.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.49M, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.41M and the low estimate is $168.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.