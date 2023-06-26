Coherent Corp. (COHR) Records 4.78 million Shares Traded, Reaches $47.21 High

After finishing at $48.76 in the prior trading day, Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) closed at $46.71, down -4.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4779861 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on June 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $41 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when MATTERA VINCENT D JR sold 26,000 shares for $59.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538,439 led to the insider holds 587,234 shares of the business.

RAYMOND MARY JANE sold 1,000 shares of COHR for $60,000 on Jun 20. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 170,856 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $55.67 each. As a result, the insider received 139,175 and left with 113,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COHR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.51B and an Enterprise Value of 12.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $60.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.45M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of May 30, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 6.81M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $886.96M, an estimated increase of 29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -13.70% less than the figure of $29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 53.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.24B and the low estimate is $4.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.