CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Shares Decline by -5.05% to Close at $4.70

As of close of business last night, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.70, down -5.05% from its previous closing price of $4.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2630265 shares were traded. COMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COMM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Carlson John R. bought 11,780 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 49,942 led to the insider holds 171,146 shares of the business.

Treadway Charles L. bought 56,155 shares of COMM for $249,783 on May 10. The President and CEO now owns 1,673,549 shares after completing the transaction at $4.45 per share. On May 09, another insider, Watts Claudius E. IV, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,775 and bolstered with 624,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMM now has a Market Capitalization of 991.25M and an Enterprise Value of 11.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 110.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7400.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COMM traded 3.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of May 30, 2023 were 15.72M with a Short Ratio of 15.72M, compared to 14.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $2.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.3B, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.23B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $8.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.