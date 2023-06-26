Confluent Inc. (CFLT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $33.13 in the last session, down -3.86% from day before closing price of $34.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8057054 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Verbowski Chad sold 8,203 shares for $33.28 per share. The transaction valued at 272,996 led to the insider holds 444,067 shares of the business.

Liu Ying Christina sold 406 shares of CFLT for $13,512 on Jun 21. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 135,518 shares after completing the transaction at $33.28 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Chadwick Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,625 shares for $36.40 each. As a result, the insider received 605,197 and left with 14,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 9.80B and an Enterprise Value of 9.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $37.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFLT traded on average about 4.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 291.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of May 30, 2023 were 19.99M with a Short Ratio of 19.99M, compared to 16.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 10.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $182.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.61M to a low estimate of $180.99M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.41M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.68M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.2M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.94M, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $981.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $960.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.