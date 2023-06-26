Consensus estimates for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, BILL Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $108.19, down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $109.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064282 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BILL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Lacerte Rene A. sold 32,649 shares for $114.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,742,205 led to the insider holds 86,902 shares of the business.

Rettig John R. sold 5,650 shares of BILL for $644,447 on Jun 07. The CFO now owns 28,866 shares after completing the transaction at $114.06 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Aji Rajesh A., who serves as the CLO & CCO of the company, sold 4,149 shares for $114.25 each. As a result, the insider received 474,004 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 11.51B and an Enterprise Value of 10.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -58.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $179.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BILL traded 1.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of May 30, 2023 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 9.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $280.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.84M to a low estimate of $277.1M. As of the current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.22M, an estimated increase of 39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.12M, an increase of 41.50% over than the figure of $39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $309.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $285.85M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 62.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.