Consensus estimates for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $6.37, down -3.78% from its previous closing price of $6.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7894753 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YMM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMM now has a Market Capitalization of 6.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YMM traded 5.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 944.78M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for YMM as of May 30, 2023 were 36.73M with a Short Ratio of 36.73M, compared to 39.16M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $282.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $284.15M to a low estimate of $280.99M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $249.33M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.22M, an increase of 20.80% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $314.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.96M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $976.29M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.