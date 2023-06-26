Consensus estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.27, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $10.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4813575 shares were traded. SCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 762,380 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,002,495 led to the insider holds 5,328,328 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 562,466 shares of SCPH for $2,300,486 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 92,983 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 37,534 shares for $5.02 each. As a result, the insider received 188,421 and left with 112,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 367.35M and an Enterprise Value of 288.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 175.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 140.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has reached a high of $12.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCPH traded 383.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 934.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPH as of May 30, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 3.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.53% and a Short% of Float of 14.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $34.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.