CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed the day trading at $143.65 down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $145.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2893823 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRWD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Kurtz George sold 59,465 shares for $144.26 per share. The transaction valued at 8,578,480 led to the insider holds 1,119,971 shares of the business.

Podbere Burt W. sold 14,430 shares of CRWD for $2,099,238 on Jun 21. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 380,800 shares after completing the transaction at $145.48 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Sentonas Michael, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 10,551 shares for $150.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,587,706 and left with 381,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 34.06B and an Enterprise Value of 31.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.37k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $205.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRWD traded about 4.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRWD traded about 4.18M shares per day. A total of 236.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of May 30, 2023 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.20M, compared to 7.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 39 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 42 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

38 analysts predict $724.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $739M to a low estimate of $720M. As of the current estimate, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $535.15M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.