Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed the day trading at $7.74 down -5.38% from the previous closing price of $8.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11142486 shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CWK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd sold 3,000,000 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 25,875,000 led to the insider holds 22,717,475 shares of the business.

McLean Jodie W. sold 15,000 shares of CWK for $117,600 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 33,176 shares after completing the transaction at $7.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 4.89B. As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CWK traded about 2.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CWK traded about 3.43M shares per day. A total of 225.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of May 30, 2023 were 19.82M with a Short Ratio of 19.82M, compared to 19.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 18.78%.

Earnings Estimates

