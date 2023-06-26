Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $8.18 in the prior trading day, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at $8.03, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1923762 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTKB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares for $8.18 per share. The transaction valued at 163,600 led to the insider holds 7,850,258 shares of the business.

Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $164,600 on Jun 07. The President and CEO now owns 7,653,467 shares after completing the transaction at $8.23 per share. On May 24, another insider, Jeanmonod Patrik, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 23,280 and left with 107,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 807.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 193.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of May 30, 2023 were 8.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.68M, compared to 6.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $47.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.8M to a low estimate of $45.15M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.16M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.83M, an increase of 33.60% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.1M and the low estimate is $252.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.