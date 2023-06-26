Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) closed at $9.86 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $9.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5683644 shares were traded. DH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when SEA VII Management, LLC sold 6,240 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 56,846 led to the insider holds 1,743,478 shares of the business.

Krantz Jason Ronald bought 450,000 shares of DH for $5,193,000 on Nov 07. The Executive Chairman now owns 450,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.54 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, SEA VII Management, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,016,000 shares for $22.75 each. As a result, the insider received 23,114,000 and left with 2,508,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DH has reached a high of $30.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DH traded on average about 798.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.28M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.94% stake in the company. Shares short for DH as of May 30, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 5.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.38% and a Short% of Float of 12.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $61.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.9M to a low estimate of $60.58M. As of the current estimate, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s year-ago sales were $54.55M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.29M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.65M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.91M and the low estimate is $270.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.