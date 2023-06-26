DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $39.04 in the prior trading day, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) closed at $38.62, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2067296 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 5,986 shares for $44.30 per share. The transaction valued at 265,180 led to the insider holds 144,262 shares of the business.

Norman Harold Matthew sold 10,000 shares of DOCN for $450,000 on Jun 06. The Chief People Officer now owns 129,890 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Norman Harold Matthew, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 3,145 shares for $40.54 each. As a result, the insider received 127,498 and left with 139,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of May 30, 2023 were 14.33M with a Short Ratio of 14.33M, compared to 14.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.14% and a Short% of Float of 22.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $170.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.5M to a low estimate of $169.5M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.88M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.51M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.32M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $829.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.7M and the low estimate is $772.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.